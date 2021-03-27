Dmitry Svishchev, member of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, criticized the judges’ assessments of Russians Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

According to him, the athletes should have taken a higher place according to the results of the rhythm dance. Svishchev also noted that if low marks have a political connotation, you need to figure it out.

Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov won gold medals in ice dancing. Their teammates Stepanova and Bukin showed the fifth result.

Ice dancing completed the World Championship program. The Russians were left without gold only in men’s single skating. In women, Anna Shcherbakova won, and Alexander Gallyamov and Anastasia Mishina took the lead in the pairs competition.