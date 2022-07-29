State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin called the Russians traitors who decided to “wait out” the special operation abroad. He made such a statement during a speech at the Territory of Meanings forum on Friday, July 29.

“Those who wanted to wait out this time, go to warm countries and look at it all from there, must understand: he is a traitor,” reports “RIA News” his words.

As the politician pointed out, the issue of Crimea, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) is “the consensus of all political forces of the Russian Federation.”

“And the one who did not support, he is not with the people. You think about it, ”concluded the speaker of the State Duma.

Earlier, on June 7, singer Nikolai Baskov called on the Russian authorities to resolve the issue of the return of famous artists who left Russia. He condemned the harsh statements of some celebrities about their native country.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect Donbass. The operation began against the backdrop of the situation in the Donbass that worsened in mid-February. The authorities of the DPR and LPR reported increased shelling by Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of civilians in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

