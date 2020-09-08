The State Duma considers it affordable to declare December 31, 2021 a time without work, reviews RIA News.

In accordance with the pinnacle of the committee on labor and social coverage, Yaroslav Nilov, this might have been accomplished final yr. He recalled that in November final yr, the LDPR faction launched a invoice in keeping with which the Cupboard of Ministers, utilizing its capabilities, would at all times postpone weekends and non-working holidays in order that December 31 was a time without work. On the identical time, the stability of working and non-working days wouldn’t be violated.

“In December 2021 it is going to lastly be, after two years,” mentioned Nilov, expressing remorse that the authorities are coming to affordable choices very slowly.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Labor needs to make December 31 in 2021 a time without work.