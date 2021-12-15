Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, considered Germany’s decision to declare persona non grata and expel two Russian diplomats from the country to be unfair. According to him, such a step will complicate relations between Moscow and Berlin. RIA News…

“The next announcement persona non grata of the staff of the Russian Embassy in Germany and accusations of a” state order “for the murder of a Georgian citizen will further complicate relations between Moscow and Berlin,” the deputy stressed.

Slutsky also pointed to gaps in the evidence base when sentencing the case. He added that the process was politically motivated, which casts doubt on the objectivity of the verdict.

The parliamentarian lamented that interaction with the new German Cabinet of Ministers begins with such steps and concluded that Moscow’s response would be adequate and symmetrical.

Earlier, the official representative of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Russia would soon make an official statement in connection with the decision of the German Foreign Ministry to declare two Russian diplomats persona non grata and expel them.

The German Foreign Ministry made a decision against the background of the conviction of a Russian citizen for the murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili. In Germany, it is believed that the Russian who committed the murder could have acted “on state orders.”

Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen of Chechen origin, was shot in the head in Berlin on 23 August 2019. Killed – a former field commander who fought against Russia during the second Chechen war on the side of Shamil Basayev’s militants.