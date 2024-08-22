State Duma Deputy Sheremet Complained to the Police about the DShRG “Rusich”

State Duma deputy Mikhail Sheremet reported the sabotage and reconnaissance assault group (DShRG) “Rusich” to the police. He said this reported to journalists from Gazeta.ru.

The complaint was filed following a message posted on the unit’s Telegram channel. It recently included an appeal to subscribers asking them to provide “a smoked Crimean Tatar or something similar” for a human sacrifice. After that, Sheremet demanded that the post be removed.

“Without waiting for their public repentance, today I sent an appeal to law enforcement officers asking them to look into the matter and conduct an investigation into these citizens,” the deputy said.

Meanwhile, Rusich reported that the task had been “closed”. “The informers can go to hell,” reads a message published on one of the squad’s online resources.

In July, information appeared that the Kurdish diaspora of the Krasnodar region had contacted the police due to alleged harassment by soldiers from the DShRG “Rusich”. Later, the regional operational headquarters denied this information.