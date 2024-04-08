The State Duma complained about a male name for a newborn girl

State Duma deputy Butskaya appealed to the Ministry of Justice because of the name Kirill for a girl from Ufa

The first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee for Family Protection, Tatyana Butskaya, complained to the Russian Ministry of Justice because a newborn girl in Ufa was given a male name, Kirill. This is reported by RIA News V Telegram-channel.

“Due to the need to resolve the issue of improving legislation in the field of civil registration, I ask you to conduct an investigation into this case. Please inform me about the results of the inspection,” the agency quotes an excerpt from the parliamentarian’s address.

Earlier, the head of the Safe Internet League (SLI), Ekaterina Mizulina, announced an appeal to law enforcement agencies with a request to check the Russian streamer Kasha (Kussia, real name – Vladimir Buyanov) for the rehabilitation of Nazism. According to the organization, the streamer twice insulted the city of Murmansk in his videos.