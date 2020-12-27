The State Duma called the anti-Russian statements of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky inadequate and compared the degree of hostility of his words with the statements of the former head of state Petro Poroshenko. Elena Panina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told about this. RIA News…

“In terms of the degree of hostility in his statements, Zelensky has already overtaken (ex-President of Ukraine Peter – approx. “Lenta.ru”) Poroshenko and is approaching (ex-speaker of the Rada Oleksandr – approx. “Lenta.ru”) Turchinov, who threatened with an atomic bomb, ”Panina noted.

The parliamentarian considered Zelenskiy’s words about mobilization a cynical calculation, suggesting that the Ukrainian president is trying to convince US President-elect Joe Biden “that could be even more anti-Russian than his odious rival” Poroshenko.

“Words are always followed by deeds, and Zelensky went too far in his anti-Russian improvisations,” concluded Panina.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Ruslan Balbek predicted to Zelensky the outrage of citizens because of his words about his readiness for mobilization. He also stressed that such aggressive rhetoric will not help the President of Ukraine “add points to himself.”

On December 25, Zelenskiy assessed the possibility of a full-scale war with Russia and described the scenario of how such a conflict would proceed. “Let’s hope this is impossible. Otherwise, there will be a big war. We will not go anywhere, we will all fight, everyone will be mobilized: both men and women. It will be bad for the Ukrainian population. And I think that Russia understands this very well, ”he said.