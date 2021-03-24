State Duma Deputy Mikhail Sheremet compared the so-called “Crimean platform” with a swamp. His words convey RIA News…

“It looks more like not a platform, but a swamp in which everyone will have an unenviable fate. Some can get dirty in the thick slurry, while others can drown in it, ”said the Russian deputy. He urged the countries to “think carefully about their international authority” before agreeing to participate in this platform, and also stressed that such provocations of Ukraine would be suppressed.

In addition, Sheremet expressed the idea of ​​creating a “Tavricheskaya platform” for the liberation of Ukraine from “nationalists entrenched in power.”

In September 2020, Zelensky presented the concept of the Crimean Platform to the UN and invited the international community to join the initiative. With the help of it, Ukraine is going to tackle the problems of the economy and ecology, “the protection of the rights of the Crimean people and the de-occupation of the peninsula.” The first summit at the site is scheduled for August 2021 in Kiev.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum on the peninsula. Ukraine considers it an occupation.