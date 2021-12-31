State Duma Deputy Adalbi Shkhagoshev compared the telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, with a metronome. According to him, he shows that everything is going by agreement. RIA News…

The parliamentarian pointed out that the negotiations were very serious, both leaders are waiting for concrete results, this is an important landmark and an absolute priority. In his opinion, a turning point in international politics is currently underway, so the interest of Moscow and Washington in the dialogue is obvious.

“The diplomatic strings are very taut, and it is very important not to break them ahead of time, because there is a lot of talk today around the upcoming negotiations. The leaders of the United States and the Russian Federation made it clear that everything is going on by agreement, ”Shkhagoshev said.

According to the deputy, Putin has an advantage, since it is harder for Biden: the United States has many internal problems, including the president has fewer supporters among state institutions. As an example, he cited the Congress, which puts “political trips” on the head of the White House, as well as a drop in his ratings, while the Russian leader is behind the country and parliament.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that Putin and Biden discussed the issue of ensuring security guarantees from the United States. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue, on the whole, the American colleague reacted seriously and logically to the point of view of the Russian leader, who, in turn, stressed several times the main provisions that Moscow adheres to.

The conversation between the Russian and American leaders began at 15.35 Washington time (23.35 Moscow time) on Thursday, December 30, and ended at 16.25 (00.25 Moscow time Friday, December 31), the White House said. In total, the dialogue lasted 50 minutes. According to Ushakov, the parties “had a substantive discussion”, the main topics were touched upon.