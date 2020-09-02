State Duma deputy Dmitry Novikov commented on the words of the opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya that the return of Crimea to Russia is contrary to international law. Reported by RIA News…

According to Novikov, such statements by Tikhanovskaya mean that she represents the interests of Western political circles and, if she comes to power, will pursue a Russophobic policy. He added that behind the opposition politician are the same forces that carried out the revolution in Ukraine. Therefore, the deputy noted that he does not exclude the possibility of a civil war in the country.

The parliamentarian also stressed that if Tikhanovskaya wins, it will be possible to forget about fraternal relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya said that Crimea came under the jurisdiction of Russia in violation of international laws, but the question of ownership of the peninsula is complex. According to her, most Belarusians adhere to the border point of view that “de jure” Crimea belongs to Ukraine, but “de facto” has already become Russian territory. At the same time, the politician believes that the Belarusians do not need and do not need to take a principled position on this issue, especially now, when they are more concerned about their own internal political crisis.