State Duma Deputy Ruslan Balbek in an interview with RT gave a commentary on the statement of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the possibility of “aggressive actions” by Russia.

According to the parliamentarian, aggressive rhetoric is now observed only from NATO. The deputy believes that Stoltenberg’s call to the alliance countries to support the military potential of states in connection with Russian policy has economic reasons.

The statement of the NATO Secretary General was also commented on by the Head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy Alexei Pushkov. “It is time for Stoltenberg to realize that his ‘rule-based world’ developed in three or four Western capitals is coming to an end,” the senator wrote.

As a reminder, Stoltenberg called on members of the NATO Military Committee to support the defense potential of the alliance countries. NATO Secretary General believes that the allies need to “increase defense spending, invest in modern capabilities and ensure the readiness” of the NATO military to respond to the “aggressive actions” of Russia, as well as terrorism and risks associated with the PRC.