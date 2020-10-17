Elena Panina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, commented on the version of the British newspaper The Guardian about the FSB’s involvement in the situation with Alexei Navalny. Reported by RIA News…

According to her, the statements of The Guardian that they only wanted to “frighten Navalny” look even more absurd than those of the yellow press. The parliamentarian noted that the newspaper’s attempts to rewrite history indicate that, in general, the accusations against Russia did not achieve their goal.

Panina also stressed that the British newspaper has a reputation as “the mouthpiece of left-liberal Western intellectuals.” She added that it was probably already clear to this audience that the incident with Navalny would discredit the West, not Russia.

Earlier, The Guardian newspaper reported that the security services of Great Britain, France and Germany considered the Russian FSB to be involved in the situation with Alexei Navalny. Two interlocutors of the publication said that, in their opinion, the Second Service of the FSB, which is allegedly “responsible for the fight against terrorism, extremism and internal political threats from the Kremlin, is related to the situation with the Russian oppositionist.”

Navalny’s health worsened sharply on the morning of August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic. German experts said that traces of a substance from the Novichok group were found in his body. At the same time, Russian doctors did not find any poisons in Navalny’s body.