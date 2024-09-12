Deputy Ivlev called the Ukrainian Armed Forces pirates for attempting to seize the Crimea-2 installation

State Duma deputy from Crimea, retired Major General Leonid Ivlev called the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “fascist pirates”, commenting on their attempt to seize the Russian drilling rig “Krym-2” in the Black Sea. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

“Fascist pirates have appeared in the Black Sea, armed with modern NATO weapons on American high-speed military boats Willard Sea Force with a trident on board,” the parliamentarian said.

Ivlev added that the enemy received a worthy rebuff from Russian servicemen: they fled in panic, abandoning their wounded and drowning soldiers.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces sent 14 American Willard Sea Force boats with paratroopers to seize the Crimea-2 drilling platform in the Black Sea. During the clash, Russian servicemen sank eight vessels and killed up to 80 enemy soldiers. The defense ministry added that the remaining six boats retreated.