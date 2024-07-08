Deputy Kartapolov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are using chemical weapons under Western control, this has been proven

The head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov commented on the upcoming investigation by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the United States, Germany and Ukraine into Russia’s use of chemical weapons. He stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) use such weapons under Western control, and the rest is a falsification, reports RIA News.

“The spiritually poor need little. Chemical weapons are used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, controlled by the United States and Germany – these are officially proven facts,” the deputy said.

Kartapolov called the remaining investigations “far-fetched” and suggested seeing what the West would come up with.

Earlier, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense forces (RCBZ), Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, said that the OPCW technical secretariat, the United States, Germany and Ukraine were preparing an investigation against Russia. According to him, the United States has already allocated about 400 thousand dollars for falsifying evidence. Kirillov noted that Washington fully controls the activities of the OPCW.