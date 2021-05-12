Russia’s retaliatory actions, namely the expulsion of American diplomats from Russia, including the press secretary of the US Embassy in the Russian Federation, Rebecca Ross, are fully justified. This was announced on May 12 by State Duma deputy, member of the Committee on International Affairs Elena Panina.

“This approach of Russia is fully justified. The American establishment must understand that there will be no unilateral concessions on the part of Russia, even in small things. <...> And given that the United States actually slept through the modernization of its strategic nuclear potential, they need to be prepared for the loss of geopolitical positions around the world, “Panina wrote in her Telegram channel.

She noted that Russia’s measures were taken in response to the actions of the United States, which for more than six months did not allow Russia to fill the vacant position of the press secretary of the Russian embassy in Washington. Moreover, the United States returned the documents submitted for the visa without commenting on the reason for its refusal.

Earlier that day, a Russian Foreign Ministry source said Ross was on the list of diplomats declared persona non grata in Russia.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Moscow. Also in the United States announced the expulsion of 10 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington. Later, the Russian Federation announced retaliatory sanctions, which, in particular, provide for the expulsion of American diplomats and a ban on the entry of a number of high-ranking US officials into the country.

The staff of the American embassy, ​​declared persona non grata, must leave Russia by the end of the day on May 21.

On April 27, it became known that the Russian government plans to publish a list of “unfriendly countries” in accordance with a decree signed on April 23 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Izvestia, the list may include such countries as the USA, Great Britain, Poland, Czech Republic, Canada and the Baltic republics. In accordance with the decree, the diplomatic missions of such states will not be able to hire Russians.