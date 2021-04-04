The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky commented on the death of a five-year-old child in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He wrote about it in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the tragedy was “a natural consequence of the policy of the Ukrainian authorities.” Slutsky also said that Kiev is waging a “fratricidal war”, sending shells with the words “Children of Donbass” to the southeast of Ukraine.

Related materials

“The European capitals remain silent, there are no loud initiatives of the name of the deceased child on sanctions pressure on Kiev, there is no reaction at all. The collective West simply ignores the crimes of the Kiev regime, proving once again that it really does not need peace in Ukraine, ”the deputy wrote.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin, after the death of a child in Donbass, called for Ukraine to be expelled from the Council of Europe.

On April 3, the people’s militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) announced that a child born in 2016 was killed and a local resident was injured as a result of an unmanned aerial vehicle shelling the outskirts of Donetsk by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). A drone dropped an improvised explosive device near a residential building in the village of Aleksandrovskoye.

On April 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “flexing its muscles” at the border. Prior to this, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned about Russia’s readiness to introduce regular units of the armed forces into the territory of the DPR and LPR.

The military conflict in Donbass began in 2014, when parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence after the change of the central government in Kiev. Ukraine accuses Russia of occupying these territories. Moscow rejects the claim.