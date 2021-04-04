State Duma Deputy Andrei Kozenko called for strengthening the work on the investigation of war crimes in Donbass. According to him, the death of a child in Donbass as a result, as reported in the DPR, of an attack by a Ukrainian drone, confuses Kiev and its “support group”.

According to the parliamentarian, this is evidenced by the fact that neither Kiev nor the West expressed condolences in connection with the incident.

So, Zelensky, who published on the eve of his social networks heartfelt lines about the dead soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 4 only congratulated the Catholics on Easter.

“According to the observations of the Donetsk military, the drone that dropped the explosives was not a cheap device ordered from a Chinese website. It was a prepared UAV, apparently provided by Western semi-official sponsors of the war in Donbass. And he could not accidentally fall on residential buildings, ”the deputy commented to Izvestia on April 4.

Kozenko is sure that Kiev is trying to silence the death of a child, and in Europe they turn a blind eye to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In this regard, the deputy supported the proposal voiced in the State Duma to exclude Ukraine from the Council of Europe.

In addition, he called on the OSCE PA, PACE and other international organizations not only to give a legal assessment of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also to call the Kiev authorities to account for every killed and crippled resident of Donbass.

“I also consider it necessary to strengthen the work on the investigation of war crimes of the so-called Ukrainian authorities,” the deputy concluded.

On April 3, as a result of an attack on the outskirts of Donetsk by a drone, a child born in 2016 died, and a woman born in 1954 was also injured of varying severity. They were in the courtyard of a residential building in the Aleksandrovskoye settlement when the drone dropped an explosive device on the area.

Commenting on the incident, the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky noted that the West ignores the crimes of the Kiev regime, once again proving that it does not really need peace in Ukraine.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine.