State Duma Deputy Ruslan Balbek commented on the conditions for the restoration of water supplies to Crimea, indicated by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. The parliamentarian shared his point of view in an interview with “RIA News“On Saturday, May 22nd.

Earlier that day, Ukrainform, with reference to the press secretary of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, reported that the implementation of water supplies to Crimea is possible only on condition of its “demilitarization and de-occupation.”

“There will be no de-occupation of Crimea, which means there will be no demilitarization either. Everyone will remain with his own – we are with Russia, and they are with water, because they don’t exchange their homeland for anything, ”Balbek said.

Assessing the opinion of the Ukrainian minister that the Russian military had spent all the water in Crimea, he called this statement “the next nonsense” of Kiev, stressing that the military, on the contrary, contribute to the provision of water to the inhabitants of the peninsula, but it is not profitable for the government of Ukraine to recognize this.

Earlier, on May 17, the head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov said that two additional reservoirs could be built for the needs of Simferopol and Alushta.

On May 5, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin said that thanks to the measures taken in terms of water supply to Crimea, the peninsula is provided with water for the current and coming years.

On April 20, a working group of the Crimean parliament submitted materials on the water blockade of the peninsula to the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine provided the Crimea with water resources by 85%, but after the reunification of the republic with Russia in 2014, Kiev decided to completely shut off the water supply along the North Crimean canal running from the Dnieper.

Crimea returned to Russia following the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the region’s residents and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for the accession. The procedure was carried out in accordance with international law. But until now Kiev considers the peninsula to be its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of the subject’s ownership has been closed forever.