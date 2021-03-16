The recognition of the West is not the most important issue for the residents of Sevastopol and Crimea, said State Duma deputy Dmitry Belik, commenting on the condition voiced by the German parliament member for the recognition of the peninsula by Western countries. It is reported by RIA News on Tuesday, March 16.

“The development of their country and a comfortable life in Russia worries people much more than a change in the course of the foreign establishment,” he said.

Belik noted that the West has been showing a hostile attitude towards Russia for a thousand years, and many political elites have changed during this time. He doubted the possibility of a radical change in the attitude of Western elites to the Russian Federation. “Increasing cooperation – perhaps friendship – is unlikely,” the parliamentarian concluded.

Earlier, the deputy of the German parliament (Bundestag) Waldemar Gerdt said that in order to recognize Crimea as Russian, a change of political elites in Western countries would be required. According to him, now the countries cannot agree with the Russian status of the peninsula, since after that they would have to abandon plans to expand NATO to the east.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 following a referendum. Kiev, the EU countries and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote, they consider this territory to be occupied. Moscow insists that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law and points to the allegations that the charges were unfounded.