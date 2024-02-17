State Duma Deputy Pevtsov: after the capture of Avdeevka, Donetsk will be shelled less

Avdeevka comes under Russian control. This means that Donetsk will be shelled less by cannon artillery, State Duma deputy Dmitry Pevtsov said in Telegram channel.

“Avdeevka is coming under Russian control! This means that Donetsk will receive less shelling from cannon artillery. This is a key victory and turning point!” – he noted.

On Saturday, February 17, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, reported to President Vladimir Putin about the complete capture of Avdeevka in the DPR under the control of the Center group of troops under the command of Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka. He explained his decision with a plan to transfer units to defense “based on the operational situation that has developed around the city.”