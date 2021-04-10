The first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications Sergei Boyarsky on Saturday, April 10, commented on the blocking by the administration of the Facebook social network of a broadcast dedicated to the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s flight into space.

The parliamentarian urged to pay attention to every such case of abuse of authority by social networks. He also called it necessary to improve legislation and motivate the management of social networks to open full-fledged representative offices in the Russian Federation.

“Without these three factors, we will not be able to radically change the situation. In fact, all social networks, one way or another, violate our legislation, abuse their powers, groundlessly and grossly violate the rights of our users: both individuals and legal entities. Therefore, it is necessary to organize the work in such a way that it was discouraging “, – quotes his words RT…

Earlier in the day, Roskomnadzor demanded that Facebook remove restrictions on the broadcast on the first flight into space. RT had a live broadcast the day before. It was attended by cosmonauts Andrei Borisenko, Sergei Ryazansky and Anna Kikina.

The broadcast was conducted on the channel’s official Facebook account. However, it was blocked by the administration of the social network under the pretext of copyright infringement.

The department regarded such actions of the American social network as an act of censorship that violates the key principles of the free distribution of information.