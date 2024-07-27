Deputy Novikov: Support for Russia by Global South Countries Has Begun to Grow

More and more countries in the Global South are beginning to share Russia’s position on the Ukrainian conflict, says Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he commented on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s words about Moscow’s growing support around the world.

“Today, the term “Global South” is in use. This term refers to a huge number of countries, essentially the world majority, which is such in terms of its total economic potential, its population, and the number of votes it has in the UN when these votes can be combined. This world majority, with all its sympathies for Russia, looked with some caution at the situation of the hot conflict that arose between Russia and Ukraine, for the simple reason that these countries traditionally, at various international venues, spoke out from the position of resolving conflicts by peaceful means, preventing a new war, and opposed the arms race,” the deputy explained.

The parliamentarian claims that Russia takes an “anti-colonial” position, which attracts the attention of these countries.

The more time passes, the more we manage to understand the essence of the conflict, the more we understand that other states are also thinking in terms of supporting the Russian Federation, these forces become bolder in declaring their position. Dmitry NovikovState Duma deputy

“As time goes by, the meaning of Russia’s actions is becoming increasingly obvious, and the feeling of a certain consensus that the world majority has in terms of supporting Russia, realizing that it is right, is producing results and is materializing in specific actions, specific decisions,” he added.

As Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated, more and more countries are starting to support Russia, despite pressure from the West. “The West gave the order for the world to take a position against Russia and support the West on a moral basis. In reality, on the contrary, little by little everyone is supporting Russia,” the politician believes.