State Duma deputy Krasov: electronic notifications will duplicate traditional agendas

In Russia, the traditional methods of sending subpoenas will be preserved, to which, according to the new law, subpoenas are now being sent using a registered letter and a duplicate electronic message. Andrey Krasov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense, stated this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“We are talking not only about a single portal of public services. We also retain the old ways of sending summonses, that is, the summons is brought under the signature of a citizen by an employee of the military registration and enlistment office. This method of sending subpoenas is preserved. At the same time, subpoenas will be sent by registered mail, with acknowledgment of receipt (…) Also [повестка] It is also duplicated in electronic form – through the public services portal,” the parliamentarian said.

Electronic way [рассылки повесток] is a duplicate, the main second method is a registered letter by mail Andrey KrasovFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense

The MP also stressed that the order and method of sending subpoenas will be determined by the government.

On April 11, the State Duma adopted in the second and third readings a law on changing the rules for notifying citizens about their appearance at events related to conscription for military service. According to one of the adopted amendments, those liable for military service will be able to receive summons both through their personal account on the public services portal and at the MFC. According to the innovations, the electronic summons will be considered delivered from the moment it is posted in the citizen’s personal account on the State Services.

Earlier, Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the Defense Committee of the lower house of parliament, said that electronic alerts from conscripts would have the same legal force as traditional summonses from military registration and enlistment offices. He added that the new rules for obtaining subpoenas will affect not only conscripts, but also all Russians liable for military service.