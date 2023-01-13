Deputy Ostanina explained the abolition of the deferment for the fathers of three children by the end of mobilization

The head of the Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, Nina Ostanina, said that the fathers of three children are not now in danger of mobilization, since this process in the country has ended. In an interview with Lenta.ru, she explained the situation with delays for this category of citizens.

Earlier, the parliamentarian announced the cancellation of the paragraph of the directive of the General Staff of October 4 on delays in the partial mobilization of fathers of large families with three children, citing Irina Kirkora, a member of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia.

Reason for cancellation

According to Ostanina, on December 29, she sent a government telegram to the General Staff with a request to inform whether the directive was canceled, since the relevant information was distributed on the Internet.

“The alarm was sounded from the Stavropol Territory for the first time, where the military commissar said that the directive had been canceled and showed a directive signed [начальником Генштаба Валерием] Gerasimov,” the deputy noted.

She linked this decision with the completion of partial mobilization in the country. According to Ostanina, the main concern of the population is whether fathers with three children who have already returned will be called again.

The law is not retroactive. Of course, no one is called up, now the mobilization is completed, and these fathers will not be called up Nina OstaninaState Duma deputy

Trials and return from the battlefield

Today, the mobilized and their wives appeal to the courts, they take their side on the basis of this directive and return the mobilized, the deputy said. Since the directive has ceased to operate, there are no grounds for going to court now.

“I was honestly warned at the General Staff when they made an amendment that if a mobilized person is in training, it is still easy to return him. If he is at the forefront, then the matter is already more difficult. For two reasons: not only because it is hard physically, it is also morally hard – a person is fighting, his comrades are dying nearby, there are wounded, he went home, and they continue to fight. Not everyone has the courage to understand that he is a father of many children and left the battlefield. It’s hard morally, ”Ostanina shared.

Amendment to the law

In the case of a new mobilization, the law on mobilization policy of 1997 will come into force, the deputy noted.

And in this law, in Article 18, our committee has already made an amendment, where instead of the fathers of four children, they receive deferrals with three children. Further, we made an amendment that fathers of disabled children from childhood are exempted from mobilization, even if it is an only child, single fathers and the only child of a single parent are also exempted Nina OstaninaState Duma deputy

The fate of these amendments, she said, depends on the defense committee, where they are at the moment. They do not require government conclusions, as they do not involve any financial costs.

On October 19, 2022, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin announced that fathers with many children – with three or more children – received a deferment from partial mobilization.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the regions of the country from September 21. On October 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the termination of the delivery of subpoenas for partial mobilization. The personnel of the military commissariats were instructed to return to their duties as usual.