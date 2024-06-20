Deputy Isaev: indexation of pensions will be based on the maximum amount allowed

Indexation of pensions for working pensioners will be carried out from the maximum amount, said State Duma deputy Andrei Isaev. His words are conveyed RIA News.

“The amount of indexation for working pensioners will be calculated not from the pension without indexation that they receive now, but from the maximum, the one that they would have been entitled to if they had not worked,” he said.

Earlier, Russian Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said that starting next year, pension indexation will be carried out twice a year.

In a conversation with journalists, Kotyakov clarified that the increase in insurance pensions will be carried out twice. In particular, from February 1, 2025, the payment will increase and then annually according to the level of actual inflation; from April 1, 2025, the cost of the individual pension coefficient will be indexed.

The minister added that this year marks the end of the transition period, during which pensions were indexed annually from January 1 to the level of actual inflation by at least one thousand rubles.