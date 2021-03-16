A resonant bill was withdrawn from the State Duma on endowing Russian regions with the right to independently regulate the number of homeless animals in shelters. About it reported on the website of the United Russia (ER) party, whose members were the authors of the initiative.

The decision to withdraw it was made after consultations with the leadership of the United Russia faction in the Duma. In the press service of the party Interfax reported that the draft law was criticized by the secretary of the general council of the party, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council, Andrei Turchak, who called the document a knacker. In his opinion, such proposals “put an end to all work” of the party in the field of animal rights protection.

Earlier, the deputies from the United Russia developed a bill giving the regions the right to independently control the number of stray animals, including through methods “guaranteeing a quick and painless death.” The document, among other things, proposed not to return the animals to the street after sterilization and vaccination, but to leave them in shelters, since they pose a danger to people.

On January 1, 2020, a law on responsible treatment of animals came into force in Russia, which, among other things, prohibits kennels from killing animals without medical indications.