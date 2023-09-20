Deputy Sheremet said that Zelensky’s speech at the UN is a shame

State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s speech at the UN General Assembly. He voiced his position RIA News.

“The UN provided a platform for Zelensky, who was nurtured by the American authorities. This is a shame for such a decent platform, which was created for dialogue, discussion and resolving global issues in a peaceful format,” he said.

The lawmaker called for a radical reform of the World Organization. He warned that without this, the UN will remain a lobbyist for the interests of Washington, which has actually “captured” the site.

Earlier, the head of the UN affairs department at the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank, Richard Gowan, said that Zelensky’s speech at the UN General Assembly carries risks for him. In his opinion, many heads of state “may react rather coldly to many of his promises.”