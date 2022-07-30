The missile attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is the responsibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Washington. This was announced on July 30 by the speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin in the Telegram channel.

“President Zelensky and Washington are behind the missile attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka. This was done for one purpose: to prevent a new Nuremberg trial, where captured Azov Nazis would begin to testify. Washington and Kyiv are removing witnesses to their crimes against humanity so that the citizens of European states and the United States do not turn away from them, and the supply of weapons and ammunition continues, ”he wrote.

Volodin added that the recognition of their atrocities by the nationalists of the Azov group (criminal cases have been initiated against members of the organization in Russia) would lead to demands to prosecute the leaders of a number of NATO countries.

The shelling of the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by the armed formations of Ukraine was carried out from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on July 29. The incident is a purposeful bloody provocation of the Kyiv regime, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation pointed out.

As a result of the strike, 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 were injured, eight employees of the detention center received injuries of varying degrees. DPR Ombudsman Daria Morozova specified that two rockets hit the barracks.

A high-ranking Pentagon official, in turn, commented on the strike of Ukrainian troops on the colony in Yelenovka. The representative of the department believes that if it was a blow from Ukraine, then it was allegedly inflicted unintentionally.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

