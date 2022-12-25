Zyuganov said that Zelensky betrayed Ukraine, common history with Russia and future generations

Deputy of the State Duma of Russia, leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov in his Telegramchannel commented on the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington, calling him a traitor to his homeland and accusing him of subordination to the Nazis.

“Last week, Zelensky visited his true masters – in the US Congress. He betrayed Ukraine, our common history, his fathers and future generations, submitting to the Nazis, Bandera and fascists,” he said.

Zyuganov stressed that at all times people did not tolerate traitors and urged them to continue doing everything possible to “uproot the evil” that comes from the current Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier, a columnist for the American edition of Newsweek, Scott McDonald, commenting on the Christmas greetings of the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, said that he exuded despair and pessimism.