President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has been made in Europe a symbol of unity around Russophobia. This was announced on Sunday, May 14, by State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky in his Telegram channel.

“Complete devaluation of morality, mores, the concepts of good and evil. The European establishment has made Zelensky a symbol of unity around Russophobia and revanchism,” he wrote.

Earlier that day, in Aachen, Germany, the Ukrainian leader was awarded the Charlemagne Prize.

According to Slutsky, the British politician Winston Churchill, who fought against fascism, received the same award in 1955. In turn, the deputy considers Zelensky a modern neo-Nazi.

On May 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russians of dropping his Charlemagne Prize on the floor during an awards ceremony.

On the night of May 14, it became known that Zelensky had arrived in Berlin from Rome. His visit to Germany was the first since the start of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass. The visit began with a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who met with the Ukrainian leader at his residence in Berlin, at the Bellevue Palace.

At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the Kiev authorities were ready to peacefully end the conflict in Ukraine, but not on Russia’s terms.

The head of the Italian Foreign Ministry said that the country is ready to consider the issue of resolving the conflict in Ukraine only on the basis of the ten points of Zelensky’s “peace plan”. According to him, the rest of the proposals will mean the defeat of Kyiv.

The day before, Zelensky rejected the initiatives of the Vatican to resolve the conflict. He stated that Ukraine does not need intermediaries. The head of state clarified that the settlement of the conflict should be based on the formula put forward by Kiev, and added that he had nothing to talk about with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky also discussed the Ukrainian “peace formula” with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.