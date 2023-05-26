Deputy GD Khamzaev: gender reassignment in Russia is just as unacceptable as “LGBT stories”

Sex reassignment in Russia is unacceptable along with “LGBT stories”. This opinion was expressed by State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev in an interview with RIA Newscommenting on the bill to ban gender reassignment.

He called this position key. “There is a correct position, it is key: gender reassignment in our country is also unacceptable as LGBT stories,” Khamzaev said.

He added that every deputy should have the opportunity to support this bill, which is currently being finalized. According to Khamzaev, it is better if it is introduced collectively, as happened with the law banning LGBT propaganda.

In April, the head of the Ministry of Justice, Konstantin Chuichenko, announced the preparation of a ban on gender reassignment in documents without a concomitant surgical operation. According to him, such an initiative will be one of the steps to consolidate traditional values ​​in Russian legislation, as well as prevent unacceptable legislative conflicts.

On December 5, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a complete ban on LGBT propaganda.