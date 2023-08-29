State Duma deputy Ivlev called Ukraine’s statement about strikes on Crimea fascist

A State Duma deputy, a major general in the reserve, called the statement by Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, about strikes in Crimea agreed with the West, fascist. His words lead RIA News.

According to the parliamentarian, the destruction of “everything Russian” on the peninsula means the destruction of all its inhabitants: Russians, Ukrainians, Tatars, Belarusians and others, just because they are citizens of Russia.

Ivlev noted that this can only be prevented by a victory in a special military operation (SVO).

“It is necessary to discard any humanism and start using ammunition that has not yet been used in battles. Among them are volumetric explosion bombs or volumetric detonating bombs, thermobaric ammunition, ammunition with increased lethality, and the like,” the deputy emphasized.

He concluded that Ukraine and the NATO countries that support it understand only forceful methods.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said that Western partners support Ukraine in destroying “everything Russian,” including coordinated strikes on Crimea. He promised that the number of drones hitting Russian territory would increase.