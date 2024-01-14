Slutsky called Ukraine's promise to defend Britain a political oxymoron

Russia called Ukraine’s promise to defend Britain nonsense and a political oxymoron. So the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky commented in his Telegram– channel statement by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal.

According to the politician, such a promise indicates complete external control and subordination of Kyiv to London. He also noted that the “war to the last Ukrainian” in the anti-Russian interests of Washington and Brussels is acquiring another aspect.

“Bad news for the people of Ukraine, whom the neo-Nazi junta is selling as cannon fodder and consumables,” Slutsky added.

Earlier, Shmygal said that Ukraine would support Great Britain in the event of aggression against it, including from Russia, in accordance with the concluded bilateral security agreement. He emphasized that the agreements will continue to operate after the end of the conflict in the republic.