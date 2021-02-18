The construction of a dam by Ukraine to cut off the water supply to Crimea should be called barbarism. Such an opinion in a conversation with RIA News State Duma deputy from the peninsula Mikhail Sheremet said.

“The Kiev authorities continue their barbaric and misanthropic policy towards the Crimeans. Their plans to harm Crimea at any cost are a hopeless waste of time, ”he said.

According to him, Russia has already developed and began to implement a roadmap to eliminate water shortages and reliably provide the population of the region with it.

Sheremet added that the Kherson region of Ukraine has already suffered from the blocking of water in Crimea, where land swamping has occurred. “The Kiev authorities are acting on the principle of” frostbite my ears to spite my mother, “the parliamentarian said.

Earlier, the head of the Crimean State Committee for Interethnic Relations, Albert Kangiev, called the idea of ​​completing the dam of the North Crimean Canal, which should shut off the water to Crimea, because it has not flowed there for six years.

On February 17, the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Republic of Crimea, Anton Korinevich, said that Kiev was going to finish building a dam at the 107th kilometer of the North Crimean Canal in order to cut off the peninsula from water.

In the past, the North Crimean Canal running from the Dnieper provided more than 80 percent of Crimea’s fresh water needs. After joining it to Russia in 2014, Ukraine closed the canal, and many Crimean reservoirs became shallow.