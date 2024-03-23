Kartapolov: Ukraine and its patrons are the main stakeholders in the terrorist attack
Ukraine and its backers are the main stakeholders in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack. This was stated by the head of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Kartapolov, reports RIA News.
He noted that if information about the Ukrainian trace in the terrorist attack is confirmed, then a clear answer should follow on the battlefield.
