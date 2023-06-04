Deputy Slutsky: Türkiye remains a key partner of Russia

Leonid Slutsky, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that Turkey remains a key partner for Russia. He also expressed hope for expanding cooperation, including through the parliamentary line. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Slutsky also said that as part of the Russian delegation headed by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, he took part in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On June 3, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially took office as head of state for a new five-year term.

Hurriyet notes that the ceremony was attended by 21 heads of state and 13 prime ministers. From Russia, the ceremony was attended by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Erdogan won the second round of elections, which took place on May 28. The policy was supported by more than 50 percent of voters.