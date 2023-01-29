The supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine only confirms the direct involvement of the United States in the conflict, said State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

“There are American instructors, mercenaries. To save the Kyiv regime began to supply heavy weapons. All this speaks of the direct participation of Washington in the hostilities, the fear of losing their colony, ”he said in his Telegram channel on Sunday, January 29.

On January 26, the Iranian Press TV channel pointed to the approach of the United States and NATO to a “catastrophic scenario” due to support for the Kyiv regime. Western assistance to Ukrainian militants created an incentive for the Russian Federation to take “radically aggressive steps” to prove the seriousness of its own “red lines,” the media said.

Meanwhile, Federation Council Senator Olga Kovitidi noted that if the West has shot itself in the foot with sanctions against Russia, then Washington and “its vassals” are shooting themselves in the head with arms supplies to Ukraine. She added that US leader Joe Biden sees only the tip of the political iceberg. Kovitidi stressed that, in preparation for the presidential election in 2024, Democrats, like Republicans, want to make the most of the conflict in Ukraine.

A day earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced America’s benefits from dragging Europe into a “big war”. According to her, the United States provides the dollar and supports the growth of the American economy only by creating hotbeds of tension in the world.

At the same time, Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that the longer the conflict in Ukraine is prolonged, the more benefits the United States will receive.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

