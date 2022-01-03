The publication of a joint statement by the leaders of the five nuclear powers, in which the parties opposed the proliferation of nuclear weapons, is a historic event. This was stated by the first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on international affairs Vyacheslav Nikonov.

The parliamentarian noted that there were no such documents from the leaders of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council for a long time.

“In recent years, there has been a feeling that they, in principle, are not capable of agreeing on anything and that the Russian side is hitting a closed door, trying to provide security guarantees for all states on the planet. This is a truly historic event that testifies to the fact that our efforts are not in vain, ”the deputy said on January 3 in a conversation with “RIA News”…

Nikonov expressed confidence that the diplomacy of Russian President Vladimir Putin played a role in the publication of the joint statement. The MP believes that such a document could be the topic of negotiations between the head of state and leaders of other countries.

“It is all the more important that now tensions are escalating in the world, this tensions are escalating, largely in connection with the US information about the allegedly impending Russian attack on Ukraine and in connection with our peace initiatives, which were perceived by many as an ultimatum,” he concluded. parliamentarian.

Vice-Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev, in turn, called the published statement very timely and meaningful. He pointed out that the “nuclear five” are demonstrating to the world their responsibility for security in the area of ​​nuclear arms control.

The document was published earlier that day on the Kremlin website. In it, Russia, China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom confirmed that nuclear weapons are not aimed at each other or at any other state, and also pledged to prevent the unintended or unauthorized use of nuclear arsenals.

Also in the statement, the leaders of the countries recognized the importance of commitments in the field of non-proliferation, disarmament and arms control and declared their commitment to the obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the statement was prepared at the initiative of Moscow and included the idea of ​​”the inadmissibility of any war between nuclear states.”