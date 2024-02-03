LDPR leader Slutsky called the shelling of the LPR a terrorist attack and a disregard for UN calls

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky commented on the shelling of the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Slutsky called the shelling of Lisichansk a terrorist attack and a war crime. In his opinion, once again Ukraine and its Western partners ignored the calls and condemnations of the United Nations (UN).

“All the ‘exhortations’ here are smashed against the wall of cynicism of the international terrorist cell from Bankovaya Street and its sponsors in Washington,” he emphasized.

On the evening of February 3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a bakery in Lisichansk. A spokesman for Russia's Investigative Committee said the building was attacked allegedly by a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system supplied by the Ukrainian military to the West.