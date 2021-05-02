The march of nationalists in Odessa, dedicated to the anniversary of the tragedy in Odessa, has become a disgrace not only for Ukraine, but also for all countries of the Western camp that supports the Kiev regime. That is how Elena Panina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, called the procession of radicals. Her words convey RIA News…

The politician noted that Kiev supports nationalist militants who still terrify the inhabitants of Odessa. The procession took place under the protection of units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, which shows the officiality of the event.

Panina said that Western countries recognize Ukraine as a “democratic and legal” country, and this cynicism “continues to shock.” In addition, she added that the “Sabbath” took place on Easter Easter “in one package” with cannibalistic bills “concerning Russia.

In conclusion, Panina said that the events of seven years ago are presented as heroism, but in fact “this is a shame.” “And there is no reason to doubt that a repetition of the Odessa tragedy would have awaited the inhabitants of Crimea, if the peninsula remained part of Ukraine,” she summed up.

Formerly the nationalist National Corps party (organization banned in Russia) staged a “March of the Defenders” in Odessa on the anniversary of the tragic events. More than 400 people took part in the action. The march was agreed with the authorities.

On May 2, 2014, there was a massacre of local residents in Odessa. In the center of the city, riots and clashes broke out between supporters and opponents of Euromaidan. Part of the anti-Maidan supporters fled from their opponents in the House of Trade Unions, which was fired upon and set on fire. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, about 50 people died, most of them in the fire. More than 240 people were injured.