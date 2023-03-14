Correspondence of the Russian Federation with Germany, Denmark and Sweden on the investigation of sabotage at Nord Stream is an important evidentiary factor. This was announced on March 14 by Yevgeny Fedorov, a member of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes.

“It is clear that someday there will be a clarification of material relations. There are quite serious investments, big money. Those who blew up either somehow contributed to this explosion, or sheltered. They will have to pay. To clarify this kind of relationship – at the current level it is political relations, and in the future – economic and financial – this correspondence is an important evidentiary factor, ”the deputy quotes “Duma TV” for Izvestia.

Earlier in the day, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, said that Russia had distributed to the Security Council and the UN General Assembly a copy of the correspondence with Germany, Denmark and Sweden on the investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream. Polyansky pointed out that the documents would allow colleagues at the UN to verify that claims that these countries were informing Russia about the progress of their investigations were not true.

The day before, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, noted that Moscow insists on an objective investigation of the sabotage at Nord Stream with the participation of Russia and other interested countries. He recalled that Moscow was never connected to the investigation.

A joint investigation team of representatives from Germany, Denmark and Sweden began investigating the details of the incidents on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines last fall. There were no definite conclusions about what happened from them.

At the same time, on February 8, 2023, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his investigation into sabotage on Russian gas pipelines. It said that US divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercise in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated the explosives. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. After that, traces of explosives were found at the crash site.