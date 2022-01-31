On Monday, January 31, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Energy of the Lower House of the Russian Parliament, Igor Ananskikh, commented to Izvestia on the possibility of Great Britain imposing sanctions against the assets of Russian energy companies.

Earlier, the British newspaper The Times, citing government sources, reported that the country’s Cabinet of Ministers on January 31 will present a new sanctions package against Russia. According to the publication, the restrictions may affect the assets of Russian energy companies.

The Russian parliamentarian called such British measures unlikely, as they would hit Europe (EU) first of all.

“Well, I think that this is still unlikely because, well, firstly, a fairly large amount of Russian energy resources goes to Europe. Accordingly, if there are sanctions, they will not be able to buy. In Europe, there will simply be a collapse – oil, gas, well, and in other metals, well, and so on. Therefore, this is unlikely, ”the deputy is sure.

In addition, as Ananskikh noted, many Western companies have invested in Russian fields and sanctions against organizations from the energy sector of the Russian Federation will not do them any good. The MP called the threats of introduction of “preliminary” restrictions saber rattling and increased tension. According to him, the West is well aware that sanctions, if they are introduced, will not go unanswered and will not be introduced.

“It is not beneficial for the Europeans. Of course, the British and America are far away, but the Europeans will not support this, and this will not go anywhere, ”he said.

The day before, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the UK would expand sanctions against Russia next week. The minister indicated that London is going to expand the list of sanctions legislation so that any company representing the interests of the Kremlin could be subject to restrictions. Truss also pointed out that “democracy and freedom are more important than momentary financial interests.”

In response, Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that British sanctions had no effect on the lives of Russian citizens.

The fact that the European Union and Great Britain, with the support of the United States, began to develop a new package of anti-Russian sanctions because of Russia’s allegedly likely aggression against Ukraine became known on January 28. According to the Financial Times, restrictions will be imposed on Russian newcomer gas projects.

In recent weeks, Western politicians and members of the media have been spreading numerous speculations about possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly denied such statements. Moscow stressed that there has never been an “invasion” of Ukraine and is not planned.

So, on January 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was not going to start a war with Ukraine. Western countries and the United States “hysterically” develop the topic of the threat to Ukraine from the Russian Federation, the diplomat said. He clarified that instead it is necessary to force Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements.