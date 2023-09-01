Deputy Delyagin: the mandatory sale of foreign exchange earnings would strengthen the ruble

The strengthening of the ruble is possible with certain measures of the Central Bank (CB) of Russia, said Mikhail Delyagin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy. He shared his opinion in an interview with Lenta.ru.

The dollar exchange rate is determined by supply and demand. On the other hand, the supply of foreign currency on the foreign exchange market and the ruble demand for foreign currency that appears on the foreign exchange market is decisively determined by the Bank of Russia, the parliamentarian explained.

“The Bank of Russia raised the interest rate, and an increase in the interest rate in the current environment leads to an increase in the supply of the ruble in the foreign exchange market, respectively, to downward pressure on the ruble. The real sector sees that the loan is becoming even more expensive, abandons investment projects, and those rubles that the real sector has accumulated for investments due to an increase in interest rates come to the foreign exchange market and fill up the ruble, ”the politician described the situation.

According to him, there are many measures to strengthen the national currency. In particular, this is the introduction of the mandatory sale of foreign exchange earnings on the exchange, the restriction or complete ban on the withdrawal of capital, the establishment of rules for the introduction of foreign exchange trading. “For example, it can be established that it is possible to carry out any currency speculation, but only within the day, and at the end of the day, if a bank wants to buy currency, then only under an import contract. And there are many such measures. So the exchange rate of the ruble is entirely determined by the Bank of Russia and its desire. They wanted it – they dropped it, they wanted it – they strengthened it, ”said Delyagin.

During trading on the Moscow Exchange on August 30, the dollar exchange rate exceeded 96 rubles, the European currency rose to 105 rubles.

Earlier, Alexei Zubets, director of the Institute for Socio-Economic Research of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, suspected the Central Bank of Russia of deliberately weakening the ruble.