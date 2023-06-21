The termination of anti-Russian sanctions is possible with a change of leadership in the United States and European countries. On June 21, Izvestia was told about this by Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market.

Earlier in the day, the permanent representatives of the EU countries in Brussels agreed on the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

“Sooner or later, having suffered, Europe and the United States will start curtailing the sanctions fight. But, unfortunately, the political machine is arranged in such a way that it is always much easier to introduce sanctions decisions than to turn back. Because turning back is admitting mistakes. For the United States, the change of administration should be in order for the position to change, negotiations with the Russian Federation to begin. The same for Europe,” Aksakov said.

According to the parliamentarian, “having drunk on difficulties,” the Americans and Europeans will begin to elect more sober politicians, who, accordingly, will make more sound decisions.

Also on June 21, Polish Ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sados said that the new anti-Russian sanctions imply their expansion against Russians, Russian companies, as well as a ban on trailers with registration in the Russian Federation from entering the countries of the bloc.

On June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, said that the country had maintained a stable economy. According to him, even “in the face of unprecedented challenges,” Russia has not retreated from its principles of economic development.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced on February 24, 2022 last year against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.