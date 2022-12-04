On December 4, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin spoke about the attitude towards Russian businessmen abroad and called them “sufferers who left their homeland.”

Dedicated to the “sufferers” who left their homeland… Western countries first took away yachts, villas, cars and planes from Russian businessmen. Now they themselves are being arrested,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Volodin recalled the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who 20 years ago warned that everyone who kept assets and money abroad would be tormented by “swallowing dust” trying to return the funds.

In this regard, the parliamentarian called on businessmen to develop Russia.

“We need to develop our country – Russia. And remember: we were born here, we were able to realize ourselves, we owe everything to her. Everything must be done to make life better. Then not only the money will be intact, but also the conscience will be clearer,” he stressed.

On December 3, British media reported that law enforcement agencies had detained a 58-year-old Russian businessman in London. The entrepreneur was accused of money laundering. It is known that two more people were detained along with the Russian. Among them is a 35-year-old man who worked in the businessman’s house.

The Russian embassy in London demanded that the British authorities immediately notify the reasons for the detention of a businessman from the Russian Federation, as well as provide him with a lawyer.

Later that day, the media, citing a source, reported that the businessman detained in London could be Mikhail Fridman. At the same time, representatives of Alfa-Bank told Izvestia that they did not know who the news about the arrest was about. Friedman, according to our interlocutor, is at home, not under arrest.

At the same time, in the Fridman mansion, Izvestia was not confirmed that the entrepreneur was at home.