Deputy Sheremet called the blowing up of the Crimean bridge a crime without a statute of limitations

State Duma deputy from the Crimean region, member of the Security Committee Mikhail Sheremet called the blowing up of the Crimean Bridge a crime without a statute of limitations. This is written by RIA News.

According to him, the customers and organizers will be severely punished “no matter how much time passes.” “The terrorist attacks that took place are a war crime that cannot be justified and that has no statute of limitations,” the statement says.

On July 17, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Crimean Bridge with two surface drones, which a family from the Belgorod region was crossing at that moment. As a result, a 14-year-old girl was injured, her head flying through the windshield due to the explosion. Her parents could not be saved.

Also on October 8, 2022, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge, which led to the fire of fuel tanks that the train was transporting and the collapse of two automobile spans.