The State Duma called the arrest of the creator of the Nexta Telegram channel Roman Protasevich “a brilliant special operation.” Deputy Vyacheslav Lysakov wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Lysakov, commenting on the emergency landing of the Ryanair airliner with Protasevich on board after reports of mining, noted that the Belarusian special services tracked the “object”, escorted it and “played out a possible terrorist attack.” He said that after the actual coercion of the ship to land, the creator of the Telegram channel was “taken” into good hands. The cherry on top of the cake can be a harsh sentence and subsequent pardon of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing in Minsk after reports of mines. The creator of the NEXTA Telegram channel, Roman Protasevich, who was on board, was detained.

Shortly thereafter, Belarus spoke of threats to shoot down a Ryanair plane with passengers on board. A member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition, former Minister of Culture Pavel Latushko said that it was for these purposes that a MiG-29 fighter was taken into the air.

Project Nexta covered the protests against the presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020, it was recognized in the country as a foreign extremist organization and banned, and its creators Stepan Putilo and Roman Protasevich are included in the list of persons involved in terrorist activities. They are accused of organizing mass riots, as well as actions aimed at “inciting social enmity” against government officials and security officials of the country.