State Duma Deputy Ruslan Balbek commented on Washington’s calls to release blogger Alexei Navalny. The parliamentarian spoke on this topic on Wednesday, February 3.

“Let them give their advice to more attentive listeners, for example, to Ukraine, they listen to them with an open mouth. They have already advised that the country has lost 30% of its territory, owes the whole world, and there is no way to see the light, “Balbek said in an interview with “RIA News”.

According to him, the US State Department constantly puts forward unacceptable demands to Russia, for example, to give up Crimea.

“Now let the organizer of the riots be released. Why are they then putting their brawlers in jail after the storming of the Capitol? That is, we can fight with the police, but they have it a crime, ”the deputy noted.

He added that the advice from the US State Department is “poison for any country.”

Earlier, on February 2, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Western countries calling for the release of Navalny should not interfere in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, but deal with their own problems.

Zakharova also commented on possible sanctions from Western countries due to the court’s decision. According to her, the West will always find a reason for restrictions.

On the eve of the Moscow Simonovsky court, at a visiting session in the Moscow City Court, the Federal Penitentiary Service granted the petition and replaced the suspended sentence for Alexei Navalny in the case of fraud against the Yves Rocher company with a real one of 3.5 years.

The judge also ruled to credit the blogger with a year spent under house arrest. Thus, he will spend about two years and eight months in a general regime colony. Navalny’s defense announced its intention to appeal the verdict.

During the trial, a representative of the Federal Penitentiary Service said that for a long time the department had not petitioned to replace the suspended sentence with a real one, guided by the principles of humanism.

However, the FSIN pointed to numerous violations of the rules of supervision by Navalny. The blogger was supposed to regularly appear at the criminal enforcement inspectorate, but missed registration. So, in 2018, Navalny did not appear at the inspection 10 times, 40 absenteeism was recorded in 2019, and six in 2020.

At the same time, the blogger was issued official warnings about the possibility of canceling the conditional sentence and replacing it with a real term of imprisonment. In addition, Navalny violated the rules of the suspended sentence, organized riots. The department recorded about 60 violations.