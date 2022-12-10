State Duma speaker Volodin demanded compensation from Germany and France for residents of Donbass

France and Germany must pay compensation to the residents of Donbass, because the Ukrainian crisis is the result of the “deceitful policy of the leaders of these states,” wrote State Duma (DG) speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in his Telegram-channel.

Commenting on former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent statement that the 2014 Minsk agreements were an attempt to give Ukraine time, Volodin stressed that “the pre-planned failure to fulfill the obligations assumed as a result of the signing of an international agreement is not only a loss of confidence, but also a crime.” .

“After the recognition of Merkel, Germany and France bear moral and material responsibility for what is happening in Ukraine. They will have to pay compensation to the residents of Donbass for 8 years of genocide and damage,” he wrote, adding that “this is just the beginning.”

Volodin added that residents of European countries should know to whom they owe problems related to the lack of heat and electricity, inflation, and closing enterprises.

On December 7, Merkel, in an interview with the German newspaper Die Zeit, acknowledged that the Minsk agreements were concluded to give Ukraine precious time and the opportunity to become stronger. According to the ex-chancellor, it was clear to all participants in these agreements that the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine had not yet been resolved.

Reacting to this statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that what Merkel said only confirms the correctness of the decision to launch a special operation.