Deputy Belik: Musk’s words about Crimea and new regions are a message to the West

The words of the American entrepreneur Elon Musk about Crimea and new regions are a message to the West about the futility of giving money to Ukraine in the hope of conquering territories. This was stated by State Duma deputy from Sevastopol, member of the Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Belik, reports RIA News.

“The statement by Elon Musk, one of the main financiers on the planet, means a message to all big business in the West – investing money in the reconquest of Crimea and Donbass is useless and wasteful,” the politician noted.

Belik also emphasized that Musk’s word in the financial world is more significant than the opinion of many politicians. He also added that the funds provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by the West “will never return and will not bring any profit.”

Previously, Musk supported the view that Crimea and Donbass will continue to belong to Russia. He also added that further support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not solve the conflict in Ukraine, but will only worsen it.